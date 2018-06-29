Sify Technologies partners with Ciena to scale up its network capacity from 100G to 400G

Sify Technologies Limited has selected Ciena's converged packet optical solutions to scale up its network capacity from 100G to 400G to deliver ultra-high, data-heavy bandwidth services and manage unpredictable traffic growth for its customers, which include Over the Top (OTT) providers, financial services institutions, and healthcare organizations.

"The elasticity of our network to support multi-cloud, multi-data center scenarios and its programmability to monitor, control and adapt to meet user demands in real-time is critical. Ciena's understanding of our network infrastructure and their clarity in where and how we would benefit from integrating their solutions for more flexibility and scale in the network, especially in the context of data center/cloud driven east-west traffic, made them the right fit for our growth plans," Daniel Alex, President Telecom Business, Sify Technologies Limited said.

The company's Data Centre Interconnect is spread over 40 data centers in India and provides services to leading cloud and SAAS providers in the country.

The partnership would help Sify leverage Cena's Wasveserver Ai and 6500 packet-optical platforms backed by WaveLogic Ai coherent technology. The tie-up would allow the company to deploy Ciena's suite of software like PinPointTM, Blue Planet Manage and Plan(MCP) software which will provide Sify with "real-time software control, the statement said.

"As Sify Technologies supports more users, digital applications and connected things across India, they face the challenge of adapting to the demands being placed on their network. Ciena is committed to supporting Sify Technologies through its extensive experience and expertise, to deliver a more programmable infrastructure aided by software control and analytics to respond to changing network demands intuitively," Ryan Perera, Vice President, and General Manager, Ciena India.