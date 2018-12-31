ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Signs of water found on Bennu asteroid: NASA

NASA might have found signs of water on an asteroid

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Data sent back from NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission has revealed that the asteroid Bennu has water mixed with clay minerals. According to the space agency, the spacecraft made the discovery during the mission's approach phase between mid-August and early December. The spacecraft was about 1.4 million miles away from Earth at the time and was only 12 miles away from the asteroid Bennu.

    Signs of water found on Bennu asteroid: NASA

     

    The data was obtained using the spacecraft's OVIRS (Osiris Visible and Infrared Spectrometer) and OTES (Osiris Thermal Emission Spectrometer) help them find molecules containing oxygen and hydrogen atoms bonded together, also known as hydroxyls.

    NASA suspects that these hydroxyl groups exist throughout Bennu in the form of water-containing clay minerals, meaning at some point, the asteroid interacted with water. Though the space agency thinks that Bennu is too small to have hosted water itself, it's seen as the water is present on the parent asteroid.

    "The presence of hydrated minerals across the asteroid confirms that Bennu, a remnant from early in the formation of the solar system, is an excellent specimen for the OSIRIS-REx mission to study the composition of primitive volatiles and organics," said Amy Simon, OVIRS deputy instrument scientist.

    "When samples of this material are returned by the mission to Earth in 2023, scientists will receive a treasure trove of new information about the history and evolution of our solar system."

    Read More About: space science news
    Story first published: Monday, December 31, 2018, 11:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 31, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue