Smartron Tronx One, India's first smart crossover electric bike launched at Rs. 49,999

Tronx Motors, a subsidiary of Hyderabad-based Smartron, today announced the launch of crossover electric bike, Tronx One priced at Rs 49,999.

The firm has also partnered with service and care partners across 9 select cities- Mumbai, Goa, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Chennai, Bangalore & Hyderabad - where the bike will first be available for consumers to try and ride as well, based on appointment slots.

Smartron Founder and Chairman Mahesh Lingareddy said the launch marks the company's efforts to build product ecosystem around Tronx Platform.

He said the company wants to extend tronXTM to disrupt the commute experience that has been pretty much the same for almost a century.

"We believe Smartron and TronX Motors can uniquely differentiate its products through integration of various connected and autonomous technologies powered by tronXTM," Mahesh added.

Tronx Motors was earlier called Volta Motors and was founded by Anoop Nishanth based out of Chennai. It is Smartron's tronX vertical focused on building a portfolio of electric, connected and intelligent vehicles for the future.

Tronx One features a smart display powered by tronXTM and comes with an integrated tbike app which allows you to estimate range, and set fitness goals, all from your smartphone.

The electric bike offers speed of 25 km/hr and comes with multiple ride modes.

It also has virtual gears, three Electric Gears, and six-speed shifters.

Furthermore, the Tronx One bike can go up to 50 Kms on continuous throttle mode per charge and 70-85 Kms on electronic gear Assist Mode per charge.

Anoop Nishanth, Founder & CEO, Tronx Motors said: "TRONX ONE is developed in India by a passionate team of designers and engineers and we are very excited to launch it for Indian consumers. With unique features such as advanced detachable lithium battery technology powered by advanced Samsung cells which are designed to carry and charge, the product is an ideal companion for the consumer as it offers a powerful and fun riding experience powered by the tronXTM ecosystem."