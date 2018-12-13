Sonakshi Sinha duped by Amazon, receives rusted iron piece instead of Bose headphones

Online shopping is the new way of purchasing necessary goods without the need of stepping out of the house or visiting any store. This new shopping method is quite convenient for the masses as it allows them to go through a wide range of products across all categories and offers numerous options to choose from. Even though the online shopping platforms make our lives easier, sometimes they do give us a bad experience.

We have come across various reports where people had reported that they have received fake products instead of the ones they had ordered originally. One such event was reported recently where a user had received a brick instead of the mobile phone he ordered. It does not come as a surprise that the major e-commerce giants are also left behind and the reports of users receiving fake and wrong products are common.

It appears that it's just the common man who gets a victim of such scams, this time a known celebrity has fallen prey to the wrong product delivery via a popular e-commerce platform. Sonakshi Sinha, who is known for her work in some hit movies such as Dangal, Lootera, and others had ordered a Bose premium headphone from Amazon, surprisingly, the actress received a piece of rusted metal instead of the headphone pair she ordered.

The actress then took it to Twitter to share the image of the product she received instead of the one she ordered. Sinha had tweeted, "Hey @amazonIN! Look what I got instead of the @bose headphones I ordered! Properly packed and unopened box, looked legit... but only on the outside. Oh and your customer service doesn't even want to help, that's what makes it even worse." The tweet shared by the actress had received its share of attention quickly and users poured in with comments mocking Amazon for the delivery.

Hey @amazonIN! Look what i got instead of the @bose headphones i ordered! Properly packed and unopened box, looked legit... but only on the outside. Oh and your customer service doesnt even want to help, thats what makes it even worse. pic.twitter.com/sA1TwRNwGl — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 11, 2018

Following the tweet by the actress, Amazon swung into action and responded to the tweet and apologized for the "ordering experience" she had with the team and the "subsequent correspondence".

Even though the online shopping is way more convenient than the regular shopping where one needs to hop between various stores to find the desired products, these bad experiences lower the trust of the users on the e-e-commerce platforms. This is a high time when the platforms need to take the matter seriously and look for the solution where customers are not duped in the future after ordering any product.

Anybody want to buy a brand new shiny piece of junk for 18,000 bucks? (Yup, its a steal) Dont worry, im selling, not @amazonIN, so ull get exactly what you’re ordering. pic.twitter.com/3W891TA7yd — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 11, 2018