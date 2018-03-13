Sony announces attractive consumer promotion offers for Diwali

With the arrival of the auspicious festive season, Sony India is set to woo its customers with exciting consumer promotion offers across its product categories.

Customers will be able to avail offers on numerous Sony products like PlayStation4, Extra Bass headphones, External Hard Drives, power banks, Pen Drives, SD Cards, Amazon Kindle, Jio-Fi and Jio 4G Data offers bundled in.

Mr. Satish Padmanabhan, Sales Head, Sony India, said, "We are ready to delight our customers and enhance their festivities in this auspicious season with incredible consumer promotion offers. There is an assured gift on the purchase on every Bravia which will help generate more excitement to the Diwali festivities of Sony fans."

He further added, "Bravia being one of the major categories for Sony, we are planning robust sales of over 10 lakh Bravia units across India during this festive season. Overall, on the back of new products across categories, attractive consumer promotion offers, finance schemes and marketing campaign, Sony aims to achieve 25 percent sales growth from August to November 2017 vis-à-vis same period last year."

The special festive offer has already started from 21st September and will continue until 19th October 2017.

Customers purchasing Sony products such as select Sony BRAVIA TVs, Home theatres, Digital Imaging products including Alpha professional cameras, Cyber-shot point and shoot cameras, Handycam camcorders and Action Cam will be entitled to a very attractive consumer promotion offer on every purchase.

Among the various exciting consumer, promotion offers across categories consumers will also eligible for easy finance offers. Customers can avail special finance scheme through Bajaj Finserv or Capital First with down payment of just Re. 1 at no extra processing fees. Various EMI options are also available on select credit cards through pine labs terminal.

Sony India has recently added an array of innovative products to the company's product portfolio across categories that include BRAVIA OLED TVs, Alpha 9 mirrorless camera, Xperia XA1 Plus mid-range smartphone and mid-segment premium smartphone Xperia XZ1, PS4 Pro, stylish yet compact 2.1 channel Soundbar HT-CT290, high power portable home audio system MHC-V50D, MHC-V90DW, stylish 5.1 channel tall boy home theatre system HT-RT40, Sony's first Dolby Atmos Soundbar HT-ST5000.

Category Model name MRP Availability BRAVIA 164 cm (65) KD-65A1 Rs. 464,900/- Already available BRAVIA 139 cm (55) KD-55A1 Rs. 364,900/- Already available Alpha α9 (model ILCE-9) Rs. 329,990/- Already available Xperia XZ1 Rs. 44,990/- (Best Buy) Already available Xperia XA1 Plus Rs. 24,990/- (Best Buy) Already available Audio HT-CT290 Rs. 19,990/- Already available Audio HT-ST5000 Rs. 1,50,990 Already available Audio MHC-V50D Rs. 33,990/- Already available Audio MHC-V90D Rs. 65,990 Already available Audio HT-RT40 Rs. 22,990/- Already available