Sony India Unveils 3 Gaming Headphones Under Its Inzone Brand: Check Specs & Prices News oi -Rohit Arora

Sony India has launched a new gaming gear brand to help PC gamers improve their gaming experience. The sub brand's first product line-up, dubbed Inzone, consists of two wireless headsets -- the Inzone H9 and H7, each with a battery life of up to 40 hours. A pair of wired Inzone H3 headsets connect the two wireless headphones.

All three models include a flexible flip-up boom microphone with a mute function for easy in-game communication with squad members during multiplayer games.

Sony Inzone H9 Key Specifications

The Inzone H9 is a pair of noise-canceling wireless gaming headsets with 360 Spatial sound. The headset features a symmetric acoustic structure, which as per Sony is flexible enough to comfortably fit a variety of individual head shapes and sizes, thus enhancing sound quality and spatial acoustic precision. According to Sony, the wireless headset will allow gamers to hear the most subtle of sounds and be the first to react during fast-paced game missions.

To help you make the most out of the 360 spatial sounds, Sony has developed a dedicated PC software- Inzone Hub, and a smartphone app- 360 Spatial sound personalizer. The PC software integrates a virtualizer for gaming that reproduces spatial sound out of multi-channel audio signals as the game creators intended. The smartphone app offers sound optimization to your ear shape for a personalized gameplay experience.

The diaphragm inside the Inzone H9 wireless gaming headset is said to reproduce extremely high-frequency sounds with high compliance, as well as authentic low frequencies, for an immersive gaming experience. Further, the ducts on the housing of the Inzone H9 control and optimize low-frequency sound reproduction for powerful bass delivery.

Other key features of the Inzone H9 include- soft-fit leather ear pads, a wide, soft headband cushion, a multiple-microphone setup for better noise canceling, and a boom microphone unit. Sony claims 32-hour battery life on the Inzone H9.

Sony Inzone H7 & H3 Key Specifications

Priced slightly lower than the H9, the Inzone H7 also features the same 360 Spatial sound setup and the symmetric acoustic structure to fit a variety of individual head shapes and sizes. The wireless headset also has an identical diaphragm unit to reproduce high-frequency sounds and authentic low frequencies. Other hardware specs remain similar; however, the Inzone H7 gets nylon ear pads.

The Inzone H7 features a flexible flip-up boom microphone and comes with a claimed battery life of up to 40 hours of continuous play from one single charge.

Coming on to the wired gaming headset, the Inzone H3 also integrates the identical 360 Spatial sound setup, symmetric acoustic structure, and ducts that generate low-frequency sound reproduction for powerful bass delivery. Similar to the Inzone H7 wireless unit, the H3 wired headset also gets nylon ear pads and the flexible flip-up boom microphone for in-game communication with team members. The wired unit ships with a USB Audio Box.

Sony Inzone Gaming Headphones Pricing & Availability

• The Inzone H9 wireless headset is priced at Rs. 27,990 (Best Buy Price- Rs. 21,990).

• The Inzone H7 wireless headset costs Rs. 21,990 (Best Buy Price- Rs. 15,990).

• The Inzone H3 wired headset is priced at Rs. 9,990 (Best Buy Price- Rs. 6,990).

The Inzone headphones will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in India from 26th September 2022 onwards.

