Sony launches in-car audio XAV-AX5000 in India for Rs 24,990

Sony India announced the launch of its new in-car audio-video (AV) receiver "XAV-AX5000" for Rs 24,990.

XAV-AX5000 enables smarter driving and aids to navigate, communicate and play music from user's phone with intelligent voice control for every journey through Apple CarPlay, the statement said.

The new system comes with a 17.6 cm (6.95) screen along with a capacitive touchscreen, bezel-less display. Users also can navigate through maps, sort through playlists, and make phone calls and Android Auto enables a user to get directions in real time without ever taking drivers hands off the wheel.

It further navigates easily to the end destination, or search for nearby stopovers mid-journey with a simple intuitive interface and powerful new voice actions that are designed to minimize distraction.

It automatically brings useful information organized into simple cards that appear when needed, for directions, music, messaging and more. XAV-AX5000 is ergonomically designed with the key terminal that gives instant access to the basic operation that includes source selections and sound adjustments while minimizing distractions.

The XAV-AX5000 boasts 23 percent shorter depth in comparison with the XAV-AX100, Sony claims.

The new XAV-AX5000 also features the DSO (Dynamic Stage Organizer) which creates the vivid sound image as if there were speakers on the dashboard.

The 10-band equalizer (EQ10) with 10 pre-sets provides easy and effective frequency adjustment for various listening environments.

It also supports Free Lossless Audio Codec (FLAC) Audio File Compatibility (via USB terminal only) which is an audio format similar to MP3, but with the difference that it compresses without any loss in quality.