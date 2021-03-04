Sony's New Patent Can Transform Any Live Object Into A Controller News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

If we speak of gaming consoles then its Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox series that hooks the gamers all across. Sony is done with its new generation PlayStation 5 launch in the global market. As expected, the gaming console became an instant hit amongst the masses. In fact, the PlayStation 5 went out of stock quickly after hitting the stores both online and offline market.

The new generation gaming console ships with a Dual Sense Wireless Controller. However, like previous-generation models, you only get one controller inside the retail box. This has been the case with other consoles as well. Well, Sony seems to have come up with a new solution that will help you with the scenarios where you might need an additional controller.

Sony has filed a new patent that will transform any live object into the controller. You wouldn't need to buy an additional controller if you want to pair it with PlayStation consoles. Take bananas for reference, or any other handheld good that you can use instead of a controller.

The patent suggests Sony will achieve this by compiling a system with an input device to receive images of the selected object to be used as a controller. Once the unit processes the images it will further reflect the layout of the buttons on the selected item.

So, you wouldn't just be saved from shelling out some extra bucks to get a new controller, but also it will come in handy if your controller's battery is draining. The company aims to popularize the gaming culture with the new patent.

As of now, the idea of such a gadget coming to life seems to be on papers. We can't say if this device will hit the shelves in the coming days. Nevertheless, the whole concept is unique and we would like to see this device in real life.

