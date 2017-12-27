Sony starts sending out press invites for CES 2018: Event date confirmed

The biggest consumer tech event Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 is now fast approaching. The event which has been scheduled for January 9-12 in Las Vegas, is the world's biggest gathering place for all those who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Besides CES has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies.

Having said that, companies are now starting to send out media invites confirming their presence at the annual show. According to reports Sony has now sent out sent out media invites for its CES press conference. The Japanese firm will hold its event on January 8th, 2018.

However, the company's press invite doesn't reveal what product or products the company would be unveiling. Since Sony is a big and popular tech firm the company will likely showcase a diverse range of products including smartphones, smart TVs, cameras, audio, game consoles and more.

From what we have been hearing so far, Sony could launch a new flagship smartphone at the event. Just recently a new flagship Xperia phone dubbed as Sony H8266 have been subjected to numerous leaks and rumors. So the company could unveil this product.

While the details are scarce, this smartphone is expected to come with a new chipset from Qualcomm which will be Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform paired with Adreno 640 GPU, 5.48-inch full HD display, Android Oreo, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and 3200mAh battery. Considering the specs this device looks interesting and it will basically be the top-end handset from the company.

But again, this is quite a confusing state as Samsung may have reserved all the entire first batch of the Snapdragon 835 for its upcoming flagship Galaxy S9. Sony might have to wait for the parts before launching the device commercially.

Source / Via