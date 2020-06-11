Sony WH-CH710N Affordable ANC Headphones Officially Announced In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Sony is a well-known brand when it comes to premium audio products. The company's over-the-head ANC headphones have been quite popular amongst the audiophiles. A new player by the company dubbed Sony WH-CH710N has been announced which adds up to the company's ANC headphones series. The device comes as a successor to the WH-CH700N which debuted back in 2019.

The Sony WH-CH710N wireless noise cancellation headphones come with an over-the-head design which is quite similar to its predecessor. The company has equipped the headphones with 30mm dynamic drivers and has also added support for multiple audio codecs.

The wireless ANC headphones come with support for SBC and AAC codecs. Additionally, the headset also has support for digital voice-based Google Assistant. We have seen this feature on most of the company's premium audio products. This headset retains some more features from the other premium Sony wireless earphones, besides the ANC and Google Assistant support.

The WH-CH710N also has quick charging support. Speaking of which, the battery capacity hasn't been disclosed by the company. However, the company claims that this wireless earphone can give up to 35 hours of backup with a single charge. It also comes a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired connectivity.

We are not sure if this is the standby or media playback backup duration. We will only be able to confirm with thorough testing. Besides, the company also claims that with the quick charge technology, 10 minutes of charge can give a backup of up to one hour. As for the pricing, the Sony-CH710N has been announced with a price tag of Rs. 9,990.

We have seen Sony's expertise in the premium audio segment. However, lately, the company has started focusing on the affordable segment as well. We will be soon coming up with a comprehensive review of this headset. So, stay tuned with us.

