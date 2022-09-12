Sony Xperia Ace IV Could Be Sony’s Comeback To Global Smartphone Market News oi-Rohit Arora

Sony's exit from the Indian smartphone market in May 2019 was a major setback for smartphone photography enthusiasts. The Xperia-series devices pioneered some of the most innovative camera technologies, even imitating the performance of the brand's dedicated cameras.

Sony is still making some exciting developments in its mobile camera division; however, the technology is only available in Japan. Now a post on the Chinese social media platform- Weibo, suggests that Sony may be planning a global launch of its upcoming Xperia smartphone.

According to the post, the upcoming device will be known as the Sony Xperia Ace IV and will be a compact camera-centric smartphone. To keep the size and ergonomics in check, Sony might equip the handset with a 5.5" or 5.7" display.

While the post does not reveal anything about the upcoming handset's camera setup, it may be powered by Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. The device is billed as an upgrade to the Sony Xperia Ace III, which runs on the Snapdragon 480 chipset.

Going by the chipset reveal, the upcoming Xperia device is going to be a mid-range handset, which could be rivaling the OnePlus Nord series, Nothing Phone (1), Google Pixel 6a, and other sub-40K smartphones if Sony decided to re-enter the Indian market.

Wouldn't that be exciting? A Sony Xperia smartphone with a small form factor and a powerful camera system does not appear to be a dream phone. Sony's upcoming Xperia handset could be a good addition to the market because there is a legitimate interest in compact devices with good hardware.

We can't wait to hear from Sony about the upcoming global launch. We can only wish that Sony includes India among the target markets for the new Xperia handset. Would you buy a mid-range compact Sony Xperia smartphone in 2022? Let us know in the comments.

