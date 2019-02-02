SpaceX Demo Flight 1 could be delayed until march 2

The world has been waiting for the first flight of crew-rated Dragon spacecraft. But, it seems we will have to wait for a little longer. An FCC for Special Temporary Authority (STA) that was applied on January 30, 2019, shows that SpaceX will attempt the first flight of the Crew Dragon spacecraft after March 2.

The Block 5 Falcon 9 rocket that has been selected for the mission was at Kennedy Space Center's Launch Complex 39A in January. This doesn't mean a launch date has been fixed. In fact, the Demonstration mission has had more than 14 postponements.

The request reads:

"This STA is necessary for Dragon2 capsule telemetry, tracking, and command, for the upcoming SpaceX Commercial Crew vehicle demonstration mission to the International Space Station. The launch and re-entry licensing authority are the FAA. The launch is also to be coordinated with the Eastern Range. On-orbit rendezvous with the ISS is to be coordinated with the NASA."

"The reason for the application of this document is listed as follows: STA is required for capsule communications for SpaceX Commercial Crew vehicle demonstration mission to the ISS."

The operation start date is slated for March 2, 2019, and it closes on the same day in September. This revision of the launch was also updated on NASASpaceFlight.com.

Previously, SpaceX had to delay its mission to Mars for a few weeks, as the Martian rocket prototype's top half suffered a huge blow due to high-speed winds. CEO Elon Musk tweeted that winds of 50 miles per hour "broke the mooring blocks late last night" and also blew over the prototype's "fairing" - the nose of the rocket. It "will take a few weeks to repair," Musk added.