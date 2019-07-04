ENGLISH

    SpaceX Releases Incredible Footage Of Falcon Heavy Rocket Part Returning To Earth

    SpaceX recently sent the most powerful rocket in the world - the Falcon Heavy into space. The rocket had 24 satellites place on its head which were deployed in their orbits. But some parts of the rocket were meant to return to Earth. These parts include the protective payload fairing that shielded the satellites from the extreme forces of the launch.

    SpaceX Releases Footage Of Falcon Heavy Rocket Part Returning To Earth

     

    For the first time, the space company captured the fairing before it dropped into the Atlantic. The company has taken to its social media to release the footage. The estimated price of the fairing is around $6 million, which means recovering them is important. Instead of re-manufacturing them, it's easier to re-use them.

    Previously, SpaceX announced the timeline for its first commercial mission for its Starship and Super Heavy launch system. The mission will happen in the year 2021. Jonathan Hofeller, SpaceX's vice president of commercial sales, during an event in Indonesia, said that the company is in talks with potential customers and telecom companies for its first launch, SpaceNews reports.

    The launch system is built to ferry crew and resources to the Moon and Mars, and also send satellites into orbit around the Earth. Elon Musk's company intends to supersede its reusable Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy launchers with reusable Super Heavy boosters and Starship upper stage.

    Back in May, SpaceX founder Elon Musk shared an image of the first batch of internet satellites that will be launched from Cape Canaveral in the coming days. The 60 satellites will be the first deployment for Musk's ambitious Starlink project which will place 12,000 satellites in the Low-Earth orbit (LEO).

    spacex space science news
