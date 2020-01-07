SpaceX Launches 60 New Satellites For Starlink Project News oi-Sharmishte Datti

SpaceX Starlink project has added a new batch of satellites to its growing mega constellation. The private space company has launched 60 satellites aboard the Falcon 9 rocket from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. SpaceX live-streamed the launch event on its official Twitter handle and its official site.

SpaceX Starlink Satellites Launch

The take-off marked the first SpaceX launch of 2020 and the third Starlink launch to date. Also, this is the fourth round trip the Falcon 9 rocket has made. The previous three trips included Starlink satellites, Iridium-8, and lastly the Telstar 18 VANTAGE missions. Lucky for SpaceX, all the systems and weather provided for a smooth take off.

The majority of SpaceX Starlink satellites will be launched in 2020. The company plans to have at least one more batch of 60 satellites taking off by the end of January. Previously, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had said that at least 400 Starlink satellites in orbit to offer 'minor' broadband coverage. Sending 800 Starlink satellites would provide 'moderate' coverage, the CEO said.

Successful deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed! pic.twitter.com/hA8eUp7dNI — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 7, 2020

The company plans to operate the initial batch of 1,584 satellites about 549 km above the Earth. This orbit is much lower than the usual communication satellites that operate out of the geostationary orbit. At the launch of the initial Starlink project, Musk had said that operating at a high orbit would be too far away to provide low-cost coverage that the company aims to provide.

SpaceX Starlink Might Debut In 2020

The ambitious Starlink project aims to provide high-speed internet across the globe at all times. The Starlink involves a massive constellation of broadband internet satellites operating in the low-Earth orbit (LEO). But SpaceX isn't alone. Other companies like Amazon, OneWeb, and more are also planning for a mega constellation of satellites beaming internet to the Earth.

Presently, the first of the Starlink commercial internet services could debut in parts of the US and Canada. But that would require at least a couple more launches. The current stats say that SpaceX would require 24 more batches of satellite launch to provide global coverage. However, the company hasn't announced the pricing for the broadband service.

