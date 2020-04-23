ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SpaceX Starlink Launches Next 60 Satellites With Smooth Recovery

    By
    |

    SpaceX has come a step closer to making the Starlink project a reality. The space agency launched a new batch of 60 Starlink satellites in the orbit on April 22. Interestingly, SpaceX also nailed the Falcon 9 rocket landing at sea. The flight marked the 84th Falcon 9 flight, making it SpaceX's most flown US rocket in use today.

    SpaceX Starlink Launches Next 60 Satellites With Smooth Recovery

     

    SpaceX Starlink Project Goes On

    The SpaceX Starlink satellites had a smooth sail for the launch, unlike the last launch which had a few hiccups. The launch marked the seventh operational Starlink mission, bringing the total number of satellites launched for the nascent broadband network up to 422.

    SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said that the company plans to deorbit two Starlink test satellites that were launched in 2018. He also noted that at least 400 Starlink craft are needed before SpaceX can begin to roll out minimal internet coverage. Plus, at least 800 satellites are required to provide moderate coverage. From the looks of it, Starlink's internet service could start later this year.

    Going into the details, once the rocket reaches a certain point in its ascent, the two pieces that make up SpaceX fairings are jettisoned and fall back to Earth. Typically, these pieces are discarded in the ocean and discarded. However, this time, SpaceX has now successfully recovered more than 50-first stage boosters, another milestone for the space company.

     

    Adding to the success rate, the liftoff marked another milestone for the Falcon 9 booster. The rocket landed on a floating platform at the sea, which completed the company's 51st successful recovery. At the same time, getting Starlink up and running certainly involves more satellites in the orbit. SpaceX needs to gain approval for its user terminal and the process is already underway.

    SpaceX Future Projects

    Apart from the Starlink project, SpaceX also has a couple of exciting missions lined up. For one, SpaceX is going to debut its manned test flight to the International Space Station. NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley will board the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule to be a part of the first American spaceship to lift off after a decade.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news science spacex
    Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 12:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X