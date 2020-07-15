Just In
SpaceX Starlink Public Beta Testing To Enter Next Phase Soon
SpaceX had begun the beta test for the Starlink internet subscription a few weeks back. Now, SpaceX is said to provide internet service to select the number of people who've signed up for the beta testing. The private space company has sent emails for interested users to provide their complete address for further correspondence.
SpaceX Beta Testing
Previously, when SpaceX opened the Starlink project for the public beta, it required interested users to provide only their ZIP code. This was to only confirm if SpaceX could provide the internet in those regions. Now, as the Starlink project continues to grow, the company is asking for its actual location to provide internet service.
Reddit user Bubby4j has provided more information about beta testing. For now, the program will begin in the Northern United States and lower Canada. The Washington state area and the rural communities are also part of the program.
Further, participants need to have a clear view of the Northern Sky to be a part of the testing. This is because there are 600 satellites deployed and can provide internet access "between 44 and 52 degrees north latitude."
The information by the Reddit user further notes that the testers will be sent a Starlink kit. This includes the Starlink dish, which needs a clear view of the Northern Sky to communicate with the satellites. Apart from the dish, the kit also includes a router and a mount. The Starlink router has already received the approval from FCC.
There are a couple of factors to bear in mind as Space Starlink connection begins testing. The space company warns that the connection will likely be interrupted at first. The SpaceX team is working to optimize the network; for the same reason, testers will not be allowed to share their experience with the public.
The SpaceX Starlink testers will still benefit from the program. For one, they won't have to pay anything to be part of the program and will only be charged $1 to help test the billing system. The SpaceX email also revealed that it will launch a private beta for Starlink now followed by a public beta.
