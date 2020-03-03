SpaceX Starship Super-Rocket Explode During Pressure Test: Report News oi-Karan Sharma

Starship super-rocket is a big dream for Elon Musk but it seems that the dream might need some more research and development. The prototype of one such Starship super-rocket from SpaceX spotted to explode during a pressure testing in South Texas. The news was confirmed by a resident called Boca Chica who shared footage of spaceship SN1 exploding of February 28, 2020.

The video of the Starship which is known as SN1 shows that the scientists have performed a pressurization test on the pad where the spaceship was placed. The test was performed before filling the liquid nitrogen into the tanks to test whether the new steel structure is capable of holding cryogenic fuel or not. However, before anything happen the prototype failed to hold the liquid nitrogen and collapse on the ground leaving a huge chunk of stainless steel on the ground.

The news was also confirmed by the city of Port Isabel Texas and said that there is no injuries or chemical release during the explosion. According to the report, Starship SN1 is a prototype which is meant to design Super Heavy mega rockets. These rockets will fly in deep space missions and carry several people to the moon, Mars and other planets.

"We are now building flight design of Starship SN1, but each SN will have at least minor improvements, at least through SN20 or so of Starship V1.0," Elon Musk twitted a couple of months back.

Back in January this year SpaceX launched its emergency abort system which was tested above Cape Canaveral and landed into the Atlantic Ocean. Meanwhile, NASA has also selected SpaceX to provide launch services for the Psyche mission which will orbit between Mars and Jupiter.

Currently, Pysche mission expected to launch in July 2022 with a Falcom Heavy rocket. The launch will take place from Launch Complex 39A at Cape Canaveral Air force Station, Florida.

