    By
    |

    SpaceX must be aiming to send its massive rocket to Mars, but along the way, Elon Musk believes it may be helpful to NASA for building a base on the Moon. SpaceX is in the initial stage of building the Starship rocket.

    SpaceX' Starship will be helpful to build base on Moon: Elon Musk

     

    "Starship will also be good for creating a base on the moon," Musk told Popular Mechanics. "We'll probably have a base on the moon before going to Mars," he added.
    In an interview with CNBC, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine that he expects that NASA will go back to the Moon soon. He said, "the goal is to have the first human lander on the surface of the moon in 2024." NASA's lunar plans are also "likely to be a public-private partnership," he added.

    SpaceX is building the new Starship at its facility near Brownsville, Texas. The rocket manufacturing company is currently building a prototype of the rocket which is a bit shorter than the original rocket would be. The Starship is meant to ferry humans and cargo beyond Earth's orbit. The rocket is said to transport up to 100 people to the Red Planet.

    SpaceX is also working on a Raptor engine that will source energy for the Starship. Elon Musk recently confirmed that Raptor has achieved the "power level needed" to lift the company's Starship rocket.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 11:56 [IST]
