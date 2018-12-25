ENGLISH

SpaceX successfully launches advanced GPS 3 satellite in orbit

This was SpaceX's fifth attempt following the technical and weather delays.

    Elon Musk-owned SpaceX had another launch when it successfully deployed a next-generation GPS navigation satellite into orbit. This would mark as SpaceX's first-ever US government-sanctioned national security space mission.

    SpaceX successfully launches advanced GPS 3 satellite in orbit

     

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took flight with the GPS 3 satellite which will now beam higher-power positioning, navigation and timing signals across the globe. It was the company's fifth attempt following technical issues and weather delays.

    "On Sunday, SpaceX successfully launched the US Air Force's first Global Positioning System III space vehicle (SV) from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida," the company said in a statement.

    The satellite was deployed within one hour and 56 minutes of its launch and has been placed in its orbit as planned.

    "The most important thing is that we get that rocket up safely and securely and it achieves its mission," said US Vice President Mike Pence, also Chairman of the US National Space Council.

    "I know this bird is going to fly and when it flies, it's going to make a difference for the security and prosperity of the American people," CBSNews quoted Pence as saying.

    The GPS 3 satellite is the first of 10 satellites being built by Lockhedd Martin and costs up to $529 million. The satellite will be providing data for devices like the smartphones and automobiles, commercial aircraft and transportation industry as well.

    "Multiple data streams will enable receivers in aircraft, for example, to compensate for atmospheric effects that might otherwise reduce accuracy," the report said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 25, 2018, 12:16 [IST]
