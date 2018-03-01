Spectra selects Nokia for broadband service expansion

Indian ISP Spectra announced its partnership with Finnish gear maker Nokia IP/MPLS routing and GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) fiber solutions to build out its network and to meet customer demand for high-performance broadband services.

Udit Mehrotra, CEO and Managing Director, Spectra said: "We are pleased to partner with Nokia to strengthen our network of high bandwidth broadband services for business and home customers. We are working hard to ensure our offerings and expertise in ultra-high speed broadband access and transport continue to improve the quality of internet consumption in India and support the country's future digital innovations."

Spectra is aiming to provide broadband networks to key metro markets in India to meet a data-driven demand for services like video streaming.

The Nokia IP/MPLS solution will provide an IP aggregation, Edge and core network based on the 7210 Service Access Switch (SAS) and 7750 Service Router (SR) for the network roll-out in Bangalore. The Nokia Network Services Platform (NSP) will handle end-to-end service provisioning and network assurance that will ensure high quality while lowering operational costs for Spectra.

Spectra is the first ISP in Bengaluru to offer 1 Gbps services with unlimited bandwidth at a competitive price for both residential and enterprise customers.

Vinish Bawa, head of Customer Team, Emerging Business for Nokia India, said: "Spectra's choice of the Nokia routing and broadband access solution is the beginning of a great partnership. We plan to work closely with our customer to help them provide a level of service assurance and manageability that will make their offer affordable while taking bandwidth to a whole new level for their subscribers."

Nokia also is also providing its 7360 ISAM FX GPON solution to provide faster broadband speeds to customers and create the network foundation essential for future ultra-broadband services. The enhanced fiber network will allow Spectra to address the emerging ultra-broadband needs of its customers and deliver best-in-class services