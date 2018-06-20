Spreadtrum rebrands itself as Unisoc, launches two chipsets that support AR/VR

Mobile chipset maker UNISOC (formerly Spreadtrum Communications) announced the launch latest chipsets, SC9832E and SC9863 that support augmented and virtual reality.

The chipsets have been designed specifically to enable a more seamless user experience for machine learning and AR/VR related applications.

Adam Zeng, CEO UNISOC, said: "We want to meet and exceed the growing expectations of Indian consumers with better products and better features, which is why our latest chipset solutions are designed to cater to advanced mobile and communication technology requirements." We are confident that these new additions to our extensive portfolio will be well-received in the market, and will help in laying the foundation of a more prosperous and smarter future."

The newly launched SC9863 is armed with 8x Cortex A55 processor with speed up to 1.6GHz and is built for delivering an unparalleled high-end user experience.

It also features LTE Cat7 modem supporting Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS) and 4G+4G (LTE/WCDMA/GSM + LTE/WCDMA/GSM) and provides camera support for 16MP at 30fps with a 3xCSI 4+4+2 Lane/4xCSI 4+2+2+2 Lane interface.

While UNISOC SC9832E comes with 1.4 GHz 4x Cortex A53 processor with a 667MHz eMMC 5.1/LPDDR3 memory controller.

It provides camera support for 13MP at 30fps, along with 2xCSI 4+4 Lane/3x CSI 4+2+2 Lane interface, and boasts of a MaliT820 MP1 GPU capable of 680 MHz supported by OpenGL ES 3.0 and Vulkan 1.0 GPU API.

The SC9832E features a VoLTE Cat4 modem with Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS) capable of supporting 4G+4G (LTE/WCDMA/GSM +LTE/WCDMA/GSM) or 4G+3G (LTE/WCDMA/GSM + WCDMA/GSM) configurations.

According to the company these chipsets have been designed for better integration levels and lower power consumption; with up to 50 percent lower power consumption at standby, even with multiple background applications, they can ensure 200+ hours of stay for a 3,000 mAh battery.

The integration of cutting-edge camera technologies such as real-time image processing and 3D noise reduction (3DNR) further enable the SC9832E to deliver higher image quality than its peers.