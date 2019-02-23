Star India announces new Sports and English movies channel packs News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Star India has now added the English Mini pack to its existing channel packs' list. This pack can be added for just Rs 20 and it consists of channels such as Star Movies, Star World, and Fox Life.

Star India has now announced new channel packs for the users in the Indian market. The company has now added new sports and English movies channels in existing packages. Earlier, there were no sports or English movies channels in Star India's channel lists and it needed the subscribers to purchase the packs separately. Well, this will not be the case going forward and users will be able to enjoy Star India's English movies and sports channels.

According to a report from TelecomTalks, Star India has also made a hike in the monthly prices of its packages. Unlike the old channel packs, the new packs will be available for purchase at a lower price tag. As for the price tags, the new channel packs are carrying a price tag of approx Rs 140 out of which Rs 40 is the network fee. This is Rs 60 less than the previous Rs 200 price tag of Star India English and Sports HD channels.

As for the new channel packs, Star India has now added the English Mini pack to its existing channel packs' list. This pack can be added for just Rs 20 and it consists of channels such as Star Movies, Star World, and Fox Life. The second pack is the English Mini HD pack which has been priced at Rs 35. The other channel announced is the English Premium pack which will offer Sports as well as some other English channels.

Star India has priced the above-mentioned premium pack at Rs 49 and Rs 85 for the English Premium HD pack. You will be able to watch a bunch of sports channels including Star World HD, Nat Geo Wild HD, Baby TV HD channel and more in the premium HD package.