Sun is getting hotter everyday; Earth might soon become uninhabitable News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Sun is expanding due to the nuclear fusion process.

As the Sun continues to burn through its resources, it gets hotter every passing day. Well, this will eventually make the Earth uninhabitable. This will happen because the sun already has a surface temperature of 5,505 degrees Celsius and its core might reach up to temperatures of 15 million degrees Celsius.

The Sun contains 99.8 percent of the solar system's mass, but this mass is being used up, causing our host star to expand and produce more heat in a process called nuclear fusion. The hydrogen atoms on the Sun are compressed under pressure and fuse together producing large amounts of energy in the form of heat.

The process repeats itself and more heat is produced and the Sun grows but is also getting lighter in the process. At some point in the distant future, the Sun will become big enough to eat up the planets in the solar system, eventually making the Earth uninhabitable.

According to an article by Starts with a Bang on Forbes: "When enough time goes by, the sun's changes will render Earth uninhabitable. As time goes on, the amount of mass lost by the sun will increase, particularly as it enters the giant phase of its life. But even at this relatively steady rate, the growth of helium in the Sun's core means that we will heat up here on planet earth."

"After about 1-to-2 billion years, the sun will be burning hot enough that earth's oceans will boil away entirely, making liquid water impossible on the surface of our planet. As the sun gets lighter and lighter, it will counterintuitively get hotter and hotter. Our planet has already used up approximately three-quarters of the time we have where earth is habitable. As the sun continues to lose mass, humanity and all life on earth approaches its inevitable fate."