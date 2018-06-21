Synology announces two major backup applications for its Active Backup suite of packages

Synology recently released two major backup applications for its Active Backup suite of packages. The applications include an official version of Active Backup for Office 365 that supports SaaS cloud backup and the beta version of Active Backup for Business that provides data availability for workloads in physical and virtual environments.

Active Backup for Office 365 employs single instancing technology to help businesses with the management and availability of Office 365 data. It also significantly reduces the space occupied by backups. The content search function is used for combing through content in mail and attachments. This enables the users to find the mail in the shortest time possible.

Key features of Active Backup for Office 365 include:

• Support multiple Office 365 endpoints: Office 365, Office 365 Germany, Office 365 operated by 21Vianet.

• Centralized and comprehensive protection: Back up OneDrive for Business, mail, contacts, and calendar data to a Synology NAS and manage the copies efficiently from a single interface.

• Granular restoration, search, and export from the self-service recovery portal: The new content feature helps to filter the content by utilizing the keywords. From there, users can find the right email and restore or download a single file, mail, mail attachment, contact, or calendar event from the self-service recovery portal.

• Backup and storage efficiency: Single instancing ensures efficiency by transferring and storing files with unique content only. The block-level deduplication helps businesses keep the most data using the least storage space by only saving a file's blocks that are changed compared to its previous version.

In contrast, the Active Backup for Business integrates multiple technologies adopted by DiskStation Manager (DSM). For Btrf file system, Synology has developed a Global Deduplication function to reduce the required storage for backup. The integration with Virtual Machine Manager allows NAS backups of physical servers or virtual machines to directly run on DSM, maximizing the availability of data and

applications.

Key features of Active Backup for Business include:

• PC and server protection: Users can perform image-based backups to protect their Windows PC or Windows server workloads with the Active Backup agent utility

• Virtual machine protection: Users can protect their virtual machine workloads using VMware vSphere info. It also supports multiple restoration methods, including individual file restore, instant VM restore to NFS, full VM restore and running on Synology VMM.

• Fast Backup: Changed Block Tracking (CBT) technology performs incremental backups instead of a full backup every time.

• Storage efficiency: The built-in global deduplication helps in reducing storage consumption

• Better restore reliability: Users can verify backups on Synology VMM to maximize backup reliability.

• Run on VMM: The unique feature, VMM, allows the users to create the same IT environment as the product site, serving as a temporary Disaster Recovery solution to export/import objects and an upgrade testing environment.