Syska LED launches Smart Table Lamp with Amazon Alexa support

A CFL lamp has an average lifespan of 8,000 hours. But LED lamps truly go the distance with an average lifespan of 30,000 hours.

By:

    Syska LED has announced the launch of a new WiFi-enabled Smart Table lamp which is compatible with Amazon Alexa.

    Syska LED launches Smart Table Lamp with Amazon Alexa support

    It can be controlled using voice command given by the user. The new Syska Smart LED Table Lamp will be available on Flipkart and Amazon for Rs 3,699.

    SYSKA Smart Table Lamp comes with 3 stages of brightness which you can adjust according to your requirement and mood.

    The Lamp will go on for more than 30,000 hours which is more than 5 years and it provides a 2 years warranty on the product.

    Gurumukh Uttamchandani, Executive Director, SYSKA Group said, "As an endeavor towards providing the best customer experience through innovative product solutions, we have been introducing WiFi-enabled products for our tech-savvy consumers. In today's time, technology is playing a key role in our daily life and introduction of such products will definitely bring more value and comfort to millions of customers across the country".

    The 2 mood setting in SYSKA Smart Table Lamp allows you to fix your lighting requirements between reading and night. Choose reading mood whenever your work requires bright white light or choose night mood for a warm ambiance.

    An incandescent lamp has an average lifespan of 1,200 hours.

    A CFL lamp has an average lifespan of 8,000 hours. But LED lamps truly go the distance with an average lifespan of 30,000 hours.

    A year has about 8700 hours and SYSKA Smart Table lamp lasts up to 30,000 hours which means once you have these lamps, you can forget about buying a new one for a long, long time.

    It comes with international LED lighting solutions for home and offices.

    Thursday, August 9, 2018, 8:56 [IST]
