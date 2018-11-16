T-Series become world's most watched YouTube channel, thanks to Reliance Jio

There are many great megastars who have successfully crossed 15 billion views on Google's video streaming site YouTube. Singer Justin Biber achieved 18 billion views on his channel, but non of them comes close to the benchmark set by T-Series. T-Series is a known Indian music label and film production company, and it has achieved the title of most watched YouTube channel in the world.

According to reports, the channel gains more than 100,000 subscribers a day and about to pass PewDiePie to become the Youtube channel with highest subscribers. All this happened just because of the rapid growth of internet users. It seems it's not going to slow down any time soon.

T-Series is a company which was founded by 1980s by Gulshan Kumar, it was an era when the internet was not that popular. At the initial stage the company was struggling to make its existence, but the mid of the 1990s, the company became very popular in every sector. It has established its identity in India's media landscape, with subdivisions in film, television, real estate and even toothpaste and detergent.

The company started posting trailer, and music videos on their YouTube channel by the end of 2010. The videos performed good with decent numbers, but even at that time most of the Indian viewers were offline.

The internet access of Indians got a major boost back in September 2016, when Reliance launched its first 4G network named Jio. For one year the company provided free calls and data to its subscribers and later it has introduced its tariff plans. The tariff plans were also very low compared to other rival companies like Airtel and Vodafone.

This move brings a revolution of smartphones and bought internet easily accessible to more than 200 million people.

While T-Series additionally made revenue through its videos, its YouTube channel alone acquires a large number of dollars a year, according to Socialblade, a YouTube information investigation site.