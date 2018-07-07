Talking on the phone while driving will get you a fine of Rs 5000

Talking on the phone while driving can make you lose your phone for at least a day in Uttarakhand. On Friday, the Nanital high court delivered a series of directions to improve road safety. The HC said, " Seize mobile phones (of offenders) temporarily for a period of 24 hours after issuing a valid receipt," The Times of India reported.

Last month the high court adopted a strict action against the use of mobile phones while driving and also ordered to cancel the driving license of the violators. Using a mobile phone while driving not only risks the life of the drive but also became a threat to others. Looking at this critical condition, the court said until the state government issues the necessary amendments, the rule violators will be fined by Rs 5,000.

Justice Rajiv Sharma on Friday also gave several other directions which include a road safety audit in the state within a month in order to check the condition of the roads. On 4 July, the bench had summoned the secretary of state transport department to explain issues related to road safety and how to overcome those issues.

The court had a long session with the secretary D Senthil Pandiyan, where they have discussed how to improve road safety in details. The transport secretary was directed to establish 73 enforcement teams for each tehsil.

For checking drunk and drive cases, the state government was ordered to provide the transport department with at least 100 breath analyzers within a week. The high court also asked the transport department to deploy at least one official between 7 to 10 am and 3 to 6 pm to check to overload in school buses and vans.

The Time of India quoted judge order, "All the crash guards, bull bars and flashlights are ordered to be removed within one week by the transport department. The display of designation/description of office and unauthorised emblems on government/private vehicle is banned. Writing of words like High Court, Army, Police, Journalist on a private vehicle is also prohibited forthwith. This direction is to implemented within 72 hours"

It seems the high court is very serious about the road safety and it's not going to tolerate any rule violation anymore.

