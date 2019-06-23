Tata Sky Revises 25 Channel Packs: Check All The Details Here News oi-Priyanka Dua

After joining hands with Amazon, DTH operator Tata Sky has now revised 25 of its channel packs.

According to Telecom Talk report, the company has revised channel packs by channel/ price reduction or addition. And these changes are reflected from the cheapest packs to some of the premium packs.

Some of the revised include the Gujarati Regional Pack and the price this plan has been increased from Rs. 7 to Rs. 8.49. The pack used to offer four channels earlier and now it is providing five channels.

Besides the price of Tamil Family Sports pack has been reduced to Rs. 254.27 from Rs. 267 and user will get 77 pack instead of 76.

Other packs like that have received changes include Telugu Family Sports Pack. It was previously available for Rs. 285 and it will be available for Rs. 282.

The company has also revised Telugu Premium Sports and English, Tamil Telugu, Basic, and Tamil Regional HD.

Room TV Service Launched

The company has also launched the new 'Room TV service' which aims to make it more feasible for subscribers to choose packs for their multi-TV connections, through steps that are simple and an easy to deal with.

Through this new service, Tata Sky aims to offer every family member their choice of entertainment via tailor-made packs and Instant Pack Modifications as per their convenience.

Subscribers can seamlessly choose the content of their choice on the secondary connections and only pay for the selected content. Their secondary connections can now have different channels & services from the base pack selected for the first connection in the house under the same subscriber ID.

The Room TV service can be simply availed by subscribers through their website or the mobile app.

Discontinued Multi-TV Offering

Tata Sky has also discontinued its multi-TV offering in India. In fact, the company has already started charging separately for the connections.

Notably, where almost all DTH operators including Airtel Digital TV and Dish TV are redesigning their multi-TV policies to comply with the TRAI regulations, Tata Sky is shutting down its policy.

Ever since TRAI regulation comes into effect every single DTH player is introducing new plans and offers to attract and to retain users which is beneficial for consumers.

