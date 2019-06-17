Tata Sky Launches 'Room TV Service: Here Are All The Details News oi-Priyanka Dua

Direct to home (DTH) service provider Tata Sky has launched a new 'Room TV Service'.

The newly launched service will allow subscribers to choose packs for their multi-TV connections.

"Subscribers can seamlessly choose the content of their choice on the secondary connections and only pay for the selected content. Their secondary connections can now have different channels & services from the base pack selected for the first connection in the house under the same subscriber ID," the company explained.

Through this new service, Tata Sky aims to offer every family member their choice of entertainment via tailor-made packs and Instant Pack Modifications as per their convenience.

The Room TV service can be simply availed by subscribers through its website or the Tata Sky mobile app.

Offers Unlimited Data Plans in 21 Cities

The company has recently expanded its reach to 21 cities in the country. Tata Sky has started its operations in 14 cities and now it is available in Navi Mumbai, Lucknow, Indore, and Surat.

Now subscribers will have the option of three months, five months, six months and 12 months plan as well.

As per the plans, the company is providing unlimited data at Rs. 999 which offers 10 Mbps data speed for a month. Another plan of Rs. 1, 250 is now offering 25 Mbps, Rs.1,500 is offering 50 Mbps, while Rs.1800 plan provide 75Mbps speed and Rs. 2400 plan is offering 100 Mbps speed.

Launch of Tata Binge

Tata Sky has also launched a new platform called 'Tata Sky Binge' a platform that brings digital content from multiple apps on to your TV.

Tata Sky Binge is accessible through the Amazon FireTV Stick - Tata Sky Edition, an exclusive & unique offering that will allow subscribers to stream digital content from across a diverse mix of apps through a single platform and single subscription fee.

Tata Sky Binge will initially offer digital content from, Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros NOW, Hungama Play via a single subscription fee. Subscribers will also have access to over 5000 titles from the Tata Sky VOD library along with favorite TV shows of the past 7 days.

Currently available exclusively on Amazon FireTV Stick - Tata Sky Edition, Tata Sky Binge will be available to all Tata Sky subscribers at just Rs.249/- a month.

