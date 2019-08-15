TCL 43 S6500 43” Android AI TV Gets Price Cut Of Rs. 4,000, Selling At Rs. 21,990 News oi-Rohit Arora

TCL is offering a massive discount of Rs. 4,000 on one-of- the company's top selling 43" Full HD Android Smart TV. TCL 43 S6500 will be available for purchase at just Rs. 21,990 from 15th of August to 18th of August, 2019 during the 73rd Independence Day festive season sale. The original price of the TV is Rs. 25,990 in the Indian market.

The 43-inch Full HD Android AI TV runs on Android and comes pre-installed with Google Assistant. It also comes integrated with built-in Chromecast and can stream content in Full HD resolution on its 43-inch 1080p panel. The Smart TV features 2x10 W integrated speakers with Dolby Audio and 5.1 surround sound.

The 43-inch Android Smart TV comes pre-installed with popular media streaming applications like Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar, Zee5, etc. As the TV supports Google Assistant, you can stream content by just giving voice commands via 'Voice Search' feature. The 43-inch Full HD panel comes with a standard refresh rate of 60 Hz, contrast ratio of 4000:1, and has 178 degree viewing angle.

Backed by IPQ Engine, the underlying technology is claimed to improve the TV-viewing experience by analyzing the TV content across hundreds of different zones. TCL claims that the Android AI TV also comes loaded with the HDR technology, which is very rare in this price-point. It remains to be seen whether the HDR technology on this budget Full HD Smart TV is really effective or is just a gimmick to lure potential customers.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the Smart TV comes with 2 x HDMI ports, 1 x USB 2.0 port, Wi-Fi, Ethernet LAN port, AV, Headphone out port and Screen mirroring. The Smart TV requires a power consumption of 75 W and ships with VESA mount in the package.

The discounted price on the 43-inch Smart TV is valid till the stocks last. If you are planning to buy a budget smart TV, TCL 43 S6500 43" Android AI TV can be a good buy. You can also check the company's recently unveiled P8 series IoT-enabled smart TVs which also runs on Android, and boasts 4K HDR panels.

