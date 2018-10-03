TCL Electronics plans to set TV manufacturing factory in Tirupati

Chinese smartphone and consumer electronics maker TCL Electronics today said that it is setting up a manufacturing facility in Tirupati to make smart TV.

The Tirupati unit will generate substantial employment opportunities for the country's young workforce, and will also fulfill the market demand for smart consumer electronics appliances in India, the company said in a statement.

Mike Chen, Country Manager - TCL India, said: "We have always strived to provide our customers with the ultimate audio-visual entertainment experience through technology in a bid to make their homes smarter and their entertainment experiences richer. Our partnership with the Andhra Pradesh government and the establishment of our Tirupati manufacturing unit would allow us to provide Indian consumers with innovative smart TVs driven by the latest cutting-edge QLED and AI technologies."

The development is in line with TCL's long-term vision of building localized capabilities in order to better cater to the growing market demand for innovative home entertainment solutions across the country, TCL said.

TCL has a physical presence in over 80 countries and caters to more than 160 international markets through its robust channel network and strong industry tie-ups.

In H1 2018, TCL Electronics' global LCD TV sales volume crossed the 10-million mark to reach over 13.17 million sets, growing by 37.2 percent year-on-year.

The company also registered an exceptional response in various overseas markets, with its overseas sales volumes increasing by 44.4 percent year-on-year to more than 8.28 million.

Meanwhile, the company has tied up with large offline electronics retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales, as well as major regional channel partners to build a robust, pan-India sales and distribution channel.

TCL's also aims to disrupt the premium home entertainment segment by introducing India's first Google-certified Android QLED TV on Amazon.