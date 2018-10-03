ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TCL Electronics plans to set TV manufacturing factory in Tirupati

CL Electronics' global LCD TV sales volume crossed the 10-million mark to reach over 13.17 million sets, growing by 37.2 percent year-on-year.

By

Related Articles

    Chinese smartphone and consumer electronics maker TCL Electronics today said that it is setting up a manufacturing facility in Tirupati to make smart TV.

    TCL Electronics plans to set TV manufacturing factory in Tirupati

    The Tirupati unit will generate substantial employment opportunities for the country's young workforce, and will also fulfill the market demand for smart consumer electronics appliances in India, the company said in a statement.

    Mike Chen, Country Manager - TCL India, said: "We have always strived to provide our customers with the ultimate audio-visual entertainment experience through technology in a bid to make their homes smarter and their entertainment experiences richer. Our partnership with the Andhra Pradesh government and the establishment of our Tirupati manufacturing unit would allow us to provide Indian consumers with innovative smart TVs driven by the latest cutting-edge QLED and AI technologies."

    The development is in line with TCL's long-term vision of building localized capabilities in order to better cater to the growing market demand for innovative home entertainment solutions across the country, TCL said.

    TCL has a physical presence in over 80 countries and caters to more than 160 international markets through its robust channel network and strong industry tie-ups.

    In H1 2018, TCL Electronics' global LCD TV sales volume crossed the 10-million mark to reach over 13.17 million sets, growing by 37.2 percent year-on-year.

    The company also registered an exceptional response in various overseas markets, with its overseas sales volumes increasing by 44.4 percent year-on-year to more than 8.28 million.

    Meanwhile, the company has tied up with large offline electronics retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales, as well as major regional channel partners to build a robust, pan-India sales and distribution channel.

    TCL's also aims to disrupt the premium home entertainment segment by introducing India's first Google-certified Android QLED TV on Amazon.

    Read More About: tcl news smart tv
    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 22:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 3, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue