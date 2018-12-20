TCL smart manufacturing industrial park introduced in Tirupati, India

TCL, the popular consumer electronics brand has inaugurated its smart manufacturing industrial park in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, India. It is the company's largest manufacturing base engaged in production and research and development outside of China. The move signifies India's strategic position in TCL's global development and its commitment to the Indian market.

The TCL industrial park situated at Vikruthamala village in Yerpedu comprises of two major manufacturing facilities including one panel module factory owned by TCL's panel subsidiary, Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd (CSOT), and one smart manufacturing facility, owned by its TV arm, TCL Electronics.

Tomson Li, Chairman, and CEO of TCL Corporation commented at the launch "India is a strategic market for TCL and our investment in India is a significant milestone in our globalization plans." He further added that "The project will strengthen our supply chain integration capabilities in India and in turn, will benefit our local consumers, providing them with superior quality products at greater value".

The panel module factory will manufacture screens for TVs and mobile phones. The factory has a production capacity of eight million 22-inch to 55-inch, large-sized TV screens, and 30 million 3.5-inch to 8-inch, small-sized mobile screens per year. The unit is scheduled to commence mass production in February 2020. The smart manufacturing facility is designed to manufacture six million 32-inch to 65-inch TV sets per year and is expected to commence mass production in December 2019.

Currently, TCL operates in over 160 markets globally, owns 28 R&D centers, over 10 joint laboratories, and 22 manufacturing facilities, with over 75,000 employees worldwide. The new strategy comes in line with the "Make in India" program and is expected to boost the company's growth here in India.