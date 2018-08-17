Tech contributions from Atal Bihari Vajpayee towards modern India

Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee is no more with us. However, his ideologies and dreams towards modern India will always stay with us forever. He had a great personality with almost zero haters across the country and his contributions towards the development of the country (in terms of tech) and his brave decisions even in the crisis situation makes him one of the best politicians that we have seen in modern India.

Contributions from Vajpayee towards the Technology

Vajpayee is one of the first politicians to reserve at least 2% of the total GDP of the county towards Science. He did pass a bill regarding the same in the year 2003. In 2003, on the occasion of 90th Indian Science Fest, he spoke about how science and technology can solve poverty and injustice by presenting the bill.

He was even keen on the renewable energy sources like Wind Energy, Solar Energy, and Bio-compost and he did talk about how these sources of energy should be used in space science and other innovations as well, as, these source of energy will not harm the environment.

Vajpayee has an upper hand in uplifting the IT industries as well. The net worth of the IT industry in India was around $6 Billions in 1999-2000. And now, the same industry is worth more than $150 Billions and is the major source of income for the country. The major credits for the uplifting of the IT industry also go to our beloved ex-PM.

Pokhran-II, the operation that made India a Super country which has a Nuclear technology by a series of 5 nuclear bomb tests was done when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was in power (PM of India). With the successful testing of Nuclear missiles, several sanctions were made by United Nations Security Council Resolution. This test also made India, the Super-powered nation.

The contributions of Vajpayee towards the development of modern India are literally incalculable. He was the man with ambitions and his amicable speech skills where unparallel to any other politician that Indian has seen. Rest In Peace Sir, you are truly a role model for the young generation.