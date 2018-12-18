Tech predictions for 2019 from Dell: AR/VR will bring more creativity to the workplace

The year 2018 is almost at the brim, and there have been a lot of predictions about the major changes that might happen in the tech-industry. The year 2019 is also the year, where 5G will finally be a reality, which promises to offer never-seen-before internet speeds and a ton of other applications from Agriculture to IoT.

Dell India's General Manager, Client Solutions Group Indrajit Belgundi has shared his thoughts on the tech predictions of 2019, which are likely to change the way we work and interact with machines. He has shared his ideology on how AI in collaboration with AR/VR will play a pivotal role in 2019, especially in workforce transformation.

We are living in times which are defined by dramatic progress in work and life. How people live their lives and do their jobs is becoming indistinguishable. Enterprises wish to support their workforce with capabilities and exhilarating work experiences that 'they’ want, and literally transform the way they work. This could be at a physical environment or one which is virtual. Technology is becoming a key enabler for current and future workforces whether they are geographically and culturally distributed or going beyond language barriers where the power of AI delivers performance; to using augmented reality that helps in creativity at work.

AR/VR will bring more on-site learning and creativity to the workplace

Leaps in Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) have been made over the course of 2018 to create more immersive, enhanced visual experiences – and as a result, we’ll see increased adoption in the workplace during 2019. On-site training opportunities and the ability to access data in real-time at the edge will not only fill a skills gap across certain trades and industries, but also give the workforce even more freedom to do their best work untethered from the workplace. Further, employees will be able to collaborate and create in real-time through AR and VR experiences – bringing everyone into one virtual environment as if they’re all physically working together.

Collaboration will break out from the meeting invite

While the notion of working from 9-5 has long evaporated in a world where connectivity and productivity are possible from even the most remote locations, the calendar invite still rules where and when we get together. But that’s all changing as we have the ability to quickly grab a colleague based overseas through new collaboration tools that allow us to make video calls and share files in real time. 2019 will advance collaboration as more enterprises adopt web-based collaboration tools, and device technologies takes advantage of advances in wi-fi connectivity and compute power to get more done, better, faster – together.