Teen Orders Dirt Cheap iPhone, Gets Table Instead; Here's Why News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

E-commerce platforms have seen some major growth in recent years. Brands like Amazon, Flipkart and others have become the one-stop destination for the masses to buy consumer electronics and other goods. Smartphones are amongst the most sold commodities online. These brands often host special sales and discounts to draw crowds with cheaper smartphones and tablets.

Flagship-grade smartphones such as Apple iPhone or Samsung Galaxy 'S' and Note series are the most sought after smartphones during such sales. That makes sense if you get to spend lower the price that you would originally have paid for a premium handset.

However, numerous reports have surfaced online on how customers have been duped with fake products. Bricks, foams, tiles, and what not inside an original mobile retail box. A similar incident has been reported where a teen got an unwanted surprise after ordering a dirt cheap iPhone from an e-commerce platform. Here's what happened.

Teen Gets Table Instead Of iPhone Online

The incident took place in Thailand where a teenager stumbled upon an ad online selling iPhone for a cheap price tag. The differences in the pricing were high which led the teen to click on the 'buy button without any second thoughts. But, unaware of his mistake, the teen received a big surprise; as big as him.

The report shared by Oriental Daily Malaysia suggests that the teen had received a coffee table instead which was shaped like an iPhone; iPhone 6s to be precise. The table mimics the iPhone 6s in a lot many ways. It even included a fake Touch-ID, mic, along with the table surface designed as the screen.

The similarities in the design of the coffee table and the iPhone 6s don't stop here. The table is painted in Rose Gold color which has been popular with iPhones. The only notable difference is a big size and four table legs.

Was This Another Online Shopping Scam?

Well, this time it was the user who didn't check the product details before placing the order. The item for which the order was placed online was indeed for an iPhone coffee table. So, no fraud happened this time.

Incidents like these remind us how careful we should be while placing an order from any online retail stores. It is always advised that you go through a product description and also see the seller's review before ordering such cheaply priced products online.

Best Mobiles in India