Tesla to end its lifetime free Supercharging offer soon

Tesla seems to be ending its offer of free, unlimited Supercharger access. The service was supposed to end in early 2017 but it continued for some reason. Unless you plan on getting a regular Model 3, you could get the no-cost charging by ordering your EV with a referral code from an existing owner.

But, that exception might also be coming to an end. Elon Musk has confirmed that the referral program will soon see its end. After September 16th, owners will only get to hand out $100 in Supercharging credit to Model S, Model X and Model 3 Performance buyers.

There is no certainty that this is a permanent end since previous referral programs started the day after their predecessors ended. The end also doesn't come as a surprise, even with company's repeated extensions. Superchargers are hefty to operate, even if the cost less than filling up a gas-powered car.

Tesla had to bear the price of Supercharging into every sale while the buyers were able to use it for free. And since the company isn't doing great in terms of funds, it makes sense to cut costs and boost its revenue.

This move can significantly change the driving behavior of the Tesla vehicle owners. While the cost of a refill is still cheap, it will also reduce the number of people visiting Superchargers.

Last week, the company witnessed its stocks crashing by 10 percent, which is the lowest since 2016. The shares dropped to $252 - company's biggest single-day drop in two years. Later, Elon Musk also announced a major shake-up at a higher level of the electric car company.

The company's stocks crashed after two of its top executives - including chief accounting office Dave Morton announced their exit from the company. Soon after Musk was filmed smoking weed during a podcast with comedian Joe Rogan.

Later, in a blog post Musk announced the management changes that will soon happen after discussing with the Tesla board of directors and staff.

"Jerome Guillen has been promoted to President, Automotive, reporting directly to me. In his new role, Jerome will oversee all automotive operations and programme management, as well as coordinate our extensive automotive supply chain," said Musk.