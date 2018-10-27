Tesla finally rolls out "Navigate on Autopilot" for its vehicles

Earlier this month, Tesla rolled out its 9.0 software to its cars, but it didn't introduce a feature for some additional testing: Navigate on Autopilot. Now, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that a beta test of the feature will become widely available across North America.

As described by Tesla:

Our most advanced Autopilot feature ever, Navigate on Autopilot is an active guidance feature that, with driver supervision, guides a car from a highway's on-ramp to off-ramp, including suggesting lane changes, navigating highway interchanges and taking exits. It's designed to make finding and following the most efficient path to your destination even easier on the highway when Autopilot is in use.



The driver is under the supervision and will need to confirm before the car changes lanes, but this could mean requiring much less interaction on closed-access highways.

Despite the crashes, Musk believes that until now Autopilot has focused on increasing safety. Even though the "full self-driving" feature might have disappeared from the company's website, it's still the company's goal.

Tesla, in a blog post, explained further about the feature, how to use it and includes a video showing how to engage it. Drivers will be able to enable the feature in the Autopilot menu, and it has four settings (Disabled, Mild, Average, or Mad Max).

According to Tesla, "future versions of Navigate on Autopilot will allow customers to waive the confirmation requirement if they choose to," and its future AI chip will enable full self-driving capability on the platform. In another tweet, Musk predicted that waiving the confirmation for a lane change could arrive once "safety looks good" after about 10 million miles of driving with the feature.

