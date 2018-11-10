Tesla launches a new key fob for its Model 3 along with track mode

Elon Musk's Tesla has started rolling out small updates for its Model 3 users in North America. One of the odd decisions the company made with the lower-cost Model 3 sedan was to offer only two ways to unlock the car.

The vehicle doors could be only be unlocked using the credit card-sized key or through the smartphone app. But, that seems to have changed. Yes, the company has started selling a $150 Model 3-shaped key on its website. The key fob is currently out of stock, and there's no word when they'll be back in stock.

The new key fob isn't the same as the ones for the Model S and X. The new ob doesn't allow for 'passive entry,' which is a setting that unlocks the car when the key is within range. This could be trouble in many ways. And if you are someone who doesn't use Tesla's "PIN to drive" feature, it's possible that someone could steal your Tesla.

With the passive entry feature gone, users will have to use the physical buttons on the key to unlokc the doors, open the trunk, and open the car's charging port. Passive entry feature will continue to work with a paired smartphone, though few users have reported issues with the feature.

Besides, the company also rolled out the 'track mode' which the company started promoting earlier this year. Available on all "performance" versions of the Model 3 via a software update, the new mode manages the stability of the car and amplify performance on racetracks or in autocross settings.

Power will shift in real time between the front and rear motors ensuring the car makes it through the corner easily, with other features like proactive cooling preventing the battery pack from abuse.

Tesla also recently rolled out 9.0 software to its cars. Now the company has announced the Navigate on Autopilot. In its blog post, the company explains:

"Our most advanced Autopilot feature ever, Navigate on Autopilot is an active guidance feature that, with driver supervision, guides a car from a highway's on-ramp to off-ramp, including suggesting lane changes, navigating highway interchanges and taking exits. It's designed to make finding and following the most efficient path to your destination even easier on the highway when Autopilot is in use."