Tesla Model X Saves Owner From Falling Into Steep Hill: Report

Last year Tesla was reported for its bogus autopilot self-driving feature which caused the death of a Tesla owner. But, it seems that the company has learned a lesson from the incident and made some changes to its technology. According to the latest report, the Tesla Model X saved its owner's life when his vehicle ran off the road and leading towards a steep hill.

According to a Reddit post by Justin Bowen, his Model X applied the emergency brakes as soon as it identified that the car is not on tarmac anymore. It was also noted that the Autopilot feature was not activated at the time of the incident.

"No the car wasn't on autopilot and this road is notoriously dangerous," Bowen explained. "There was a truck a few hundred feet further down. Any other car would have flipped and gone much further down. Autopilot emergency braked as soon as I went off the road and the extreme slope. Saving my life."

@elonmusk as an early adopter of @Tesla using AP 1.0 AP 2.5 for over over 50K total AP miles I can contribute more than just my experience as an engineer but also an avid user. My X even saved my life; tow truck driver said it was a 70° slope surprised I stopped and didn’t flip. pic.twitter.com/60zKYl0gDa — Justin Bowen (@TonsOfFun111) February 3, 2020

Bowen has also posted a video on this Twitter handle showing the situation of the car when the emergency brakes were pulled by the car automatically without flipping the car. He also explained in the post that two truck drivers told him that the hill was at a 70-degree angle and they were surprised to see that the car stopped without even flipping.

He also added that he was unharmed and his Tesla Model X suffered minor damages which can be taken care by the garage and it will be back on road once again.

The Tesla Model X is world's first SUV to receive 5-starts crash rating in all the categories of NHTSA tests (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), and this incident has proven that it is one of the most safest SUV so far.

