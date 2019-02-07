ENGLISH

Tesla opens its Amazon Store with exciting goodies for consumers

Tesla brings its own toy store on the e-commerce website Amazon.

    Tesla, the company known for its technological advancements and futuristic self-driven cars is back with another antic that will call out the child inside an adult body. Yes, Elon Musk's Tesla has announced its own Amazon Store with some exciting goodies for sale.

    The new store offers a 1:18-scale Tesla Model S toy car with "Steerable wheels" for $250. It also has a $45 iPhone X case that has the Tesla branding. According to Electrek, the store launched on February 5th will focus on future Tesla customers who might order some vehicle accessories from the e-commerce store. As of now, the store is offering model cars, phone covers, coffee mugs, hats, and hoodies.

    Previously, Tesla also started selling a $150 Model 3-shaped keys on its official website. The key fob is different from the ones launched for Model S and X. The new key doesn't allow "passive entry," which is a setting that unlocks the vehicle when the key is close by. This could be trouble for people who do not usee the "PIN to drive" feature.

    Recently, Elon Musk also made all the Tesla patents open to the public in order to save the planet. He said that the company "will not initiate patent lawsuits against anyone who, in good faith, wants to use our technology." Well, the company witnessed a decline in the stocks after the announcement. The news came on the same day the US authorities charged a man with stealing Apple's self-driving cars secrets.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
