The World's Tallest Rocket Is Here And It's The SpaceX Starship

SpaceX has been creating history and breaking records while at it. The latest SpaceX Starship prototype was briefly placed atop its massive booster recently. This set a new record, making the SpaceX Starship the world's tallest rocket. The rocket will be taking its orbital test flight this year and CEO Elon Musk is elated!

SpaceX Starship Is Tallest Rocket

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter, saying "Dream come true" once the Starship was stacked. The Starship SN20 and the Super Heavy booster were placed together for nearly an hour to complete the checks. Here, the Super Heavy booster alone measures 230 feet and the Starship adds another 165 feet. Together, they make the world's tallest rocket at 395 feet, which is significantly taller than NASA's Saturn V moon rocket at 363 feet.

SpaceX Starship Launch Date

Presently, the schedule to liftoff the SpaceX Starship is still under wraps. The Super Heavy booster still has several pressurization and engine tests before the liftoff. Moreover, there are a couple of environmental reviews by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration pending ahead of the Starship launch.

Elon Musk further tweeted that at least four significant items are required before the SpaceX Starship launches. These include the heat shield tiles for Starship, thermal protection for the Super Heavy's engines, more ground system propellant storage tanks, and a quick disconnect arm for Starship. Reports suggest the Super Heavy booster and the Starship will be tested separately.

At the same time, SpaceX is also planning to make the Starship completely reusable. The aim is to make it a two-stage space transporter to send humans and large cargo sets to the Moon. And then, later to Mars and other distant solar system destinations.

Starship on the orbital launch pad pic.twitter.com/7p02cgNnUA — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 6, 2021

To note, NASA selected the SpaceX Starship as the crewed lander for the Artemis mission to the Moon. However, other space companies like Blue Origin are trying for the contract, offering USD 2 billion as a discount to NASA. NASA under the Trump administration was committed to liftoff the Artemis mission in 2024, but the Biden administration hasn't committed to anything yet.

