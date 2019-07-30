ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    These Sci-fi Contact Lenses Let You Focus and Zoom With Just Eye Movement

    By
    |

    You won't believe it! What scientists at the University of California San Diego have invented. A team of scientists have done a medical breakthrough right out of science fiction and created a prototype contact lens which is capable of zooming in and out which can be controlled by the eye movements. So users can simply blink twice to zoom in and out. Currently, innovation is still in the prototype form and under research and development.

    These Sci-fi Contact Lenses Let You Focus and Zoom

     

    According to Engadget report, scientists have invested their time in making this biometric contact lens with the help of stretchy polymer films which are capable of responding to the electric signal generated by human eyes while blinking and other movements. The signals are known as electrooculographic signals.

    "Even if your eye cannot see anything, many people can still move their eyeball and generate this electro-oculographic signal," lead researcher Shengqiang Cai told New Scientist.

    "it demonstrates some fascinating uses of existing technology that could make contacts a viable alternative for more users," reads Gizmodo report.

    However, it will still take some time to come up with a more stable model and this one is in prototype form. According to the report, the invention is still in beta form and works in a specific rig. We should have to wait for the stable version of the contact lenses. The new invention is said to be used in prostheses, adjustable glasses and a lot more in the near future.

    Let's see when we are going to witness the launch of the most high-tech contact lenses and what else researchers and scientists are doing to bring with this innovation.

     
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: science lens news
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue