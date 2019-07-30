These Sci-fi Contact Lenses Let You Focus and Zoom With Just Eye Movement News oi-Karan Sharma

You won't believe it! What scientists at the University of California San Diego have invented. A team of scientists have done a medical breakthrough right out of science fiction and created a prototype contact lens which is capable of zooming in and out which can be controlled by the eye movements. So users can simply blink twice to zoom in and out. Currently, innovation is still in the prototype form and under research and development.

According to Engadget report, scientists have invested their time in making this biometric contact lens with the help of stretchy polymer films which are capable of responding to the electric signal generated by human eyes while blinking and other movements. The signals are known as electrooculographic signals.

"Even if your eye cannot see anything, many people can still move their eyeball and generate this electro-oculographic signal," lead researcher Shengqiang Cai told New Scientist.

"it demonstrates some fascinating uses of existing technology that could make contacts a viable alternative for more users," reads Gizmodo report.

However, it will still take some time to come up with a more stable model and this one is in prototype form. According to the report, the invention is still in beta form and works in a specific rig. We should have to wait for the stable version of the contact lenses. The new invention is said to be used in prostheses, adjustable glasses and a lot more in the near future.

Let's see when we are going to witness the launch of the most high-tech contact lenses and what else researchers and scientists are doing to bring with this innovation.

Best Mobiles in India