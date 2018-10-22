This new smartphone tool can track user’s alertness at workplace

Smartphones have gradually become an essential commodity in our day to day life. The smartphones available today are packed with user-friendly features which make our lives a lot easier. Most of the smartphones available today comes enabled with a virtual assistant which allows us to carry on with the tasks with the help of voice commands. Google Assistant, Apple's Siri and Amazon Alexa are some of the popular voice-based digital assistants available in the market today. Now, scientists have developed a new smartphone tool which will track a user's alertness levels at their workplace.

As per some reports from the web, researchers at Cornell University in the US have developed a tool called "AlertnessScanner" which can track how alert a user is at his/her workplace. In order to provide the data, the tool measures the pupil size that is captured via a burst of photographs captured every time the user unlocks the smartphone.

Vincent W S Tseng, a doctoral student at Cornell had said: "Since our alertness fluctuates if we can find a pattern it will be very useful to manage and schedule our day".

As the traditional tools available to analyze the alertness of a user on the smartphones were a bit clumsy, the researchers intended to develop a way so that they can measure the alertness of an individual continuously without any lags and errors.

Tseng also said that "Since people use their phones very frequently during the day, we were thinking we could use phones as an instrument to understand and measure their alertness".

He further added, "And since people's eyes are affected by their alertness, we were thinking that when people are looking at their phones, we could use a moment to measure their alertness at that point."

It would be interesting to see how well the tool performs in real-life situations and how accurately it measures the data. As for the availability, it is not immediately clear as to when this tool will be available for the masses, however, we will keep you posted with the further updates on the same.