    ThoughtSpot to invest 25 million to amplify its Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

    The company's engineering centers are based in Bangalore, India.

    By
    |

    Artificial intelligence and machine learning are transforming every business, in every industry, across the globe. Now, ThoughtSpot has announced its plans to invest $25M in its engineering center in Bangalore, India.

    ThoughtSpot to invest 25 million to amplify its AI and ML engineering

     

    The funds will be used to innovate the company's industry-leading search and AI-driven analytics platform and continue to recruit talent from top Indian universities. ThoughtSpot will also begin business operations in India to bring augmented analytics to enterprises throughout the region.

    With the new funding, ThoughtSpot will be able to expand its AI engineering center in Bangalore, India to work on the company's industry analytics and AI platform. These teams will directly collaborate with R&D centers in Sunnyvale and Seattle as part of ThoughtSpot's globally distributed engineering team.

    Furthermore, ThoughtSpot will leverage the new funding to hire fully formed product teams in the Bangalore office, including product managers, engineers, and designers. The company will also use the new investment to continue to hire technical and engineering talent from top universities throughout the region.

    ThoughtSpot will also be launching it's business operations in India, serving both global customers with data analytics and engineering teams in India, as well as enterprises based in India.

    "As we drive the data-centric initiatives with our Business 4.0TM thought leadership framework in our enterprise customers to accelerate business growth and transformation, we thrive to get insights into the hands of every decision maker," said Dinanath Kholkar, Vice President, Global Head of Analytics & Insights, Tata Consultancy Services.

    "By partnering with ThoughtSpot, we will be able to bring the power of search and AI-driven analytics to businesses throughout India and around the world, equipping every decision maker with the ability to find actionable insights, and make better decisions to drive business outcomes." 

    Story first published: Monday, April 8, 2019, 16:43 [IST]
