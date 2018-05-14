Tim Cook indirectly targets Facebook and Google with his privacy speech

We all are aware of the recent data leaks and security flaws that have plagued the technology industry and are affecting most of the devices that are available nowadays. With the Spectre and Meltdown security flaws that affected almost all the devices globally the concern for privacy became a major concern for the users. The concern for privacy is more than ever and it seems like the companies are experiencing a hard time fending off these attacks.

It's not only Facebook that is taking the heat, the other tech companies are also being accused of collecting data from their users. Twittered hammered the nail by admitting the fact that it also sold the data collected from the users. However, when it comes to Apple, the Cupertino giant has followed a stringent privacy policy. However, Apple agrees that it collects some data and doesn't fall back while taking the blame.

In recent events, Apple CEO Tim Cook has once again targeted Google and Facebook indirectly over their data collection practices while making his commencement speech at Duke University. Speaking about the issues like the user data security, Tim mentioned that the companies can choose a different path rather than claiming that the data collection is done to provide the best user experience.

Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad Quick Look

We reject the excuse that getting the most out of technology means trading away your right to privacy. So we choose a different path, collecting as little of your data as possible, being thoughtful and respectful when it's in our care because we know it belongs to you. In every way and every turn, the question we ask is not what can we do, but what should we do, he further added.

Tim, however, didn't name Facebook, Google or any other technology company, however, his speech did target the companies indirectly in his pro-privacy talk. This, on the other hand, would not be the first time when Cook targeted Facebook. Earlier, in an interview to Recode and MSNBC in March, Tim had also claimed that Apple will never be in a situation where it needs to win the trust of the users following a scandal like the Cambridge Analytica