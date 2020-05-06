Tom Cruise To Shoot A Movie In Space, Confirms NASA News oi-Karan Sharma

Tom Cruise, the popular Hollywood actor, known for his spectacular action movies, is now having some extraordinary plans for shooting movies. We have seen Cruise jump from planes, strapped himself onto Burj Khalifa, fly helicopters, and a lot more.

Now, the celebrity has been confirmed to shoot a movie in space. Yes, Cruise has reportedly been working with the United States government space agency NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX. NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine confirmed this information via a Twitter post stating, "NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!"

"We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA's ambitious plans a reality," Bridenstine added.

"I'm hearing that Tom Cruise and Elon Musk's Space X are working on a project with NASA that would be the first narrative feature film - an action adventure - to be shot in outer space. It's not a Mission: Impossible film and no studio is in the mix at this stage but look for more news as I get it. But this is real, albeit in the early stages of liftoff," deadline writer Mike Fleming Jr reported.

It is going to be the first action-adventure movie to be filmed out of this world. Don't get too excited because it's not a Mission: Impossible movie. As of now, no studio has attached or associated to Cruise's space movie so far.

Earlier when Cruise was in discussion with NASA and SpaceX about the plane inside he is going to shoot the movie, SpaceX's spaceships come with better offerings. Being a private company, Elon Musk's owned SpaceX has successfully achieved the development of reusable spacecraft.

The achievement has helped SpaceX cutting down the cost of the spacecraft, but still, Cruise's dream of making a movie in space is going to be expensive.

This is not the first time Cruise has intended his interest in filming movies in space. Around two decades ago, Cruise discussed with James Cameron, the director behind the famous films like Avatar, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Titanic, and more.

In an interview with the Empire magazine, Cameron revealed in 2018 that, "I actually talked to [Cruise] about doing a space film in space, about 15 years ago."

The conversation never came to fruition, but it seems Cruise never give up on the idea. Let's see when the production starts and how Cruise is going to make this idea working.

