NordPass Reveals Top 10 Passwords Used By Indians; Can Be Hacked In Seconds

Passwords are probably one of the most important assets that everyone has today. The more secure and strong ones we choose, the better off we are. However, a new report paints a different picture. People are casually choosing a generic word or simple number sequence instead of witty, personal, or passwords that can't be identified easily.

Common Passwords Used By Indians Revealed

NordPass, a proprietary password manager, has released an index revealing the password choices of major countries. Here, Indians seem to pick up simple number sequences as a top trend. The top 10 have only one India-specific password at sixth. Here's the full list of commonly used passwords:

password

12345

123456

123456789

12345678

india123

1234567890

1234567

qwerty

abc123

Apart from these, the index further reveals a few more passwords commonly used by Indians. Here's the list:

Iloveyou

Xxx

Indya123

1qaz@WSX

123123

Sairam

Omsairam

abcd1234

1qaz

Passwords Can Be Hacked In Seconds

As one can see, these are quite simple and quite easy to hack into. Despite the numerous messages and warnings to use strong passwords, Indians seem to be picking on easy passwords like number sequences. The report further states that these common passwords can be cracked by hackers in under a minute.

The report explains that a few region-specific passwords like india123 would require roughly 17 minutes to hack into. Nevertheless, it's still hackable, making it vulnerable. What's more, all except 30 of the top 200 most common passwords could be cracked in less than a second. Easy passwords like ‘chocolate' can be cracked in just three seconds.

How To Keep Strong Passwords?

The NordPass index report further explains that it found a large number of people worldwide using their names or names of their loved ones as passwords. They would also use the names of their favorite sports clubs, sports teams, and even cities as their passwords. For instance, car enthusiasts, use Ferrari and Porsche as their passwords. This too can be easily hacked into. Here are some steps to keep safe and strong passwords:

Step 1: Don't reuse passwords. This is the first step that you need to comply with. Every account should have a unique, strong password as it becomes even more difficult to hack into.

Step 2: Use complex passwords. This could be as simple as combining words and numbers, upper- and lower-case alphabets. Ensure that the password is 12 characters long or even use the password generator for help.

Step 3: Check the strength of passwords. When you turn on the password generator, you can also check the strength of the password. The strong, the better.

Step 4: Use multi-factor authentication wherever possible. This too helps in ensuring you don't get hacked into.

Step 5: Keep updating your passwords. Make it part of your routine to update your passwords to ensure you don't get hacked.