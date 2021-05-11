Total Lunar Eclipse 2021 Details; How And When To Watch It? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Lunar eclipse 2021 is right around the corner, making it the first total lunar eclipse of 2021. Although it's still a few weeks away, the upcoming Chandra Grahan is quite significant. The Blood Moon, as it's been called, will occur on May 26 as the moon passes through the Earth's dark umbral shadow.

Lunar Eclipse 2021 Date, Timing

The upcoming Chandra Grahan is also called the Blood Moon, which will be the first total lunar eclipse of 2021. The event will occur on May 26 where the full Moon is closest to the Earth. However, we in India won't be able to see the Moon in its full glory as it will be daytime when the event occurs.

On the other hand, people in parts of the western United States, western South America, or in South-East Asia will be able to see the lunar eclipse phenomenon on May 26. Additionally, people in Australia and New Zealand will also be able to witness the full Moon.

Total Lunar Eclipse Explained

Eclipses are quite a common phenomenon. A lunar eclipse happens during a full Moon that passes through the Earth's dark umbral shadow. This sets the stage for a total eclipse of the Moon, even if it's for a very brief period. The upcoming total lunar eclipse is expected to last less than 15 minutes.

A total lunar eclipse is also called the Blood Moon and in this case, it's a Super Blood Moon. The phenomenon is called a Blood Moon as the total lunar eclipse turns the sky whitish, which in turn makes the Moon appearing in tinges of red color. Also, a Super Blood Moon is where the Moon is unusually close to the Earth, appearing less than 360,00 km away from us.

Can You Watch Lunar Eclipse From India?

There have been several lunar eclipses last year, but there hasn't been a total lunar eclipse that causing the Super Blood Moon. To note, the last total lunar eclipse Super Blood Moon occurred back on January 21, 2019. This year, the lunar eclipse will happen during broad daylight in India. Nevertheless, one can witness the event via online events that will be telecasted and live-streamed on several channels.

