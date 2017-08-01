TRAI floated consultation paper on ease of doing business in broadcast sector

With an aim to remove bottlenecks and to facilitate ease of doing business from the broadcast sector, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has floated a consultation paper.

TRAI said that the Government and the authority have been constantly promoting a conducive policy and regulatory environment for encouraging plurality of broadcasting services through multiple distribution platforms in a fair and transparent manner to provide choices to consumers. Due to this timely policy and regulatory interventions.

"While the broadcasting sector so far has been replete with success, increasing digitization, higher Internet usage and the huge business growth, the authority is of the view that these opportunities coupled with improvement in ease of doing business may catapult the sector into a faster growth trajectory," the authority said in the statement.

With this consultation paper, Trai aims to remove the entry barriers in the sector by "laying down well-defined and transparent procedures, facilitate innovation and technology adoption in the sector and introduce investor friendly policies."

"A business-friendly environment is a pre-requisite for the growth of the sector. The government of India has launched an ambitious program of reforms, aimed at making it easier to do business in India. The program aims to pinpoint the bottlenecks and ease them to create a more business-friendly environment," Trai added.

The telecom regulator Trai has sought comments from various stakeholders on the consultation paper by 28 August and counter-comments by 11 September.