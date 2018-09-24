Truthing: The one-stop on-demand tech support for your smart-problems

Did your smart television did not connect to the internet just before the start of your favourite sports? Alternatively, your smart-speaker is not listening to your command? Smart-devices and IoT (internet of things) to reduce the burned on humans by making logical decisions. However, sometimes they break-down without any reason, which creates a lot of chaos.

Truthing, a Palo Alto-based startup has come up with a smart solution to fix your smart-gadgets. The company offers on-demand video call tech-support to the consumers who are in need. Most of the modern smart accessories like Smart television, smart lock, smart-router comes with the DIY installation process, and Truthing is here to ease the burden of troubleshooting a smart-product by offering tech-support via video calls.

How does Truthing work?

Truthing acts as a platform, which provides a window for customers and manufacturers by offering on-demand tech-support. Smart-device manufacturers can create their product portfolio by creating personalised portals, and customers can access tech-support for products.

Truthing app is available on iOS app store for free. Users can download the same to different solutions offered by Truthing. This is a two-way platform, where the platform combines existing product support with the Truthing support under a unified platform, which enables faster diagnosis and troubleshooting of the problem.

The Truthing platform also provides product demos to help with the setup process and to educate the user about the different functionalities of a product in an efficient way. Users can interact with the products specialists and vice-versa, which increases the product engagement of a specific product.

Truthing also helps to reduce the overall expenses for a brand, as on-demand video calling is much cheaper than in-home visits, which saves both time and money. Truthing is trying to solve a problem, which involves both consumers and brands to offer a seamless tech-support for the smart-products.

Visit Truthing official website for more information on the products and services offered on the platform.